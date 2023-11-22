“Something emerges from these narratives in line with scientific literature, such as the fact that man tends to adopt emotional containment and to identify with a gender model that requires man not to express emotions and to be rational”. Thus, Cristina Cenci, anthropologist and senior partner of Eikon Strategic Consulting, on the sidelines of the award ceremony of the sixth edition of #afiancodelcoraggio, the literary prize promoted by Roche which gives voice to stories of illness narrated from the perspective of male caregivers.