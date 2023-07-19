The biological age that wins over the chronological age: a possible challenge through the transfer of the medical-scientific knowledge of sports medicine in favor of the country’s socio-economic system to combine health, economy and social system. This is the theme of the XXXVII National Congress of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation (Fmsi) “Biological age, chronological age 2.0. A healthy longevity”, which will take place in Rome, at the Congress Center of the Rome Cavalieri Hotel, from tomorrow to 22 July.

“The idea of ​​the congress is to be able to transfer the knowledge acquired from sports medicine to athletes in daily life, in the fight against non-communicable diseases: a bit like transferring the technologies acquired with Ferrari in the construction of a small car” , explained Maurizio Casasco, president of the Fmsi, presenting the congress today in Rome.

“The physical activity of parents affects the health of their children, through what we call epigenetics, especially on the part of the father. A legacy that will have an impact, in the adult stage and in subsequent generations, up to three”.

“Lifestyles and physical exercise in particular – Casasco recalled in summary – play a fundamental epigenetic role on the germ cells of the parents and the future fetus, thus affecting even before conception, with the possibility of transmission to subsequent generations. Parental sedentary lifestyle, for example, not only predisposes the child and future adult to metabolic diseases or other non-communicable chronic diseases, but can also pass on to the next generation: what is called transgenerational epigenetic inheritance.Athletes are often the children of athletes. And this together with the growth of knowledge at the level of sports science – he comments – has contributed to lengthening the sports career of today’s athletes”.

With the torrid heat of these days “people who want to play sports must follow some simple but essential recommendations and use common sense”. In particular, “this week it is important not to overdo it, stay cool, drink a lot and exercise only in the evening. It is also important to rest”. Instead, it is better “not to play sports in the morning, for biological clock reasons: these are the least suitable hours for physical activity”.

“At 40 degrees it’s not essential to play sports – specifies Casasco – you can also postpone it for 2 or 3 days”. But people who still want to train “must know their state of health, especially from a cardiac point of view. It is necessary to drink a lot – he recommends – before, during and after, possibly also supplementing with sodium, potassium and possibly magnesium. Also good check blood pressure, especially for those of a certain age, and monitor heart activity”, he adds, underlining that instead professional sportsmen “are very popular: they have periodic screenings for their activity. Sometimes they have to compete even in difficult climatic conditions, the they also do at high temperatures, but with the safety guaranteed by their doctors who are among the best internationally”.