“A healthier ecosystem means greater well-being for everyone: where the environment and animals are happy, we too can feel good. Pollution, for example, has a highly negative impact on our health. Today it is therefore essential to operate a revolution both in life of the individual and of society, with interventions in the economic and environmental fields. We can find out if we are well by measuring our level of stem cells: a simple blood sample is enough. Subsequently, if the stem level should be low, due to stress and wrong habits, it is possible to act with tools aimed at reducing stress levels and improving the quality of life “. So Eugenio Caradonna, president of the Italian Society of Multi-specialist Regenerative Medicine and Surgery (Simcri) speaking today in Rome, on the occasion of the conference ‘ One health: from agriculture to prevention, to health protection with regenerative medicine’, organized by the same in Symcri.

In Italy – the conference recalled – atmospheric pollution is responsible for about 30,000 deaths every year due to fine particulate matter alone (PM 2.5). It means that pollution shortens the life of each Italian by 10 months on average. To worsen health conditions, then, there are incorrect lifestyles: sedentary lifestyle, smoking, incorrect diet and stress have a strong impact on people’s quality of life. To guarantee well-being, therefore, it is important to start from the Earth, the concept at the basis of ‘One health’: health including the environment, the animal and human world, in which everyone contributes to the well-being of the other. In fact, for people to be healthy, it is essential that they live in a balanced ecosystem, in which great attention is paid above all to nutrition, with an increase in certified organic soils, product traceability and clean labels, to which we associate our regenerative state – important indicator of the body’s well-being – to intervene on incorrect lifestyles and improve them.

“It is necessary to carry out a re-foundation of Italian agriculture, the most important economic resource for our country – underlines Pierluigi Rossi, a specialist in hygiene and preventive medicine, professor of quality systems and nutritional safety at the University of Siena – a clear paradigm shift in the cultivation, breeding, processing and marketing of food, to ensure human health, the environment and economic development. Italy could thus be the forerunner of a contemporary food civilization for the whole world. Nutritional quality and safety – he adds – are rights that the State must guarantee to every person, on a par with civil and health safety. Food sovereignty does not stop at the table: it must be extended to the environment and the agricultural landscape, with the recovery and enhancement of regional agri-food biodiversity, an increase in organic land and in general ever greater attention to the health of citizens”.

“Learning to keep our body healthy – underlines Pier Antonio Bacci, former professor at the University of Siena – is the primary duty of each of us, to prevent those diseases that will then have to be treated, with damage to the quality of life and a cost to society. Regenerative medicine has the task of reconstructing tissue lesions and promoting the normal activities of our stem cells. In the word regenerate – remember – lies the real message we have to give, but we cannot think of regenerating the body without regenerating the soil and the environment.”

The event also covered the topics of health protection in the over 65s, with the president of Senior Federanziani, Roberto Messina, and topics such as photonic technologies at the service of man and the environment with Armando Ricciardi; the protection of the territory with the government commissioner for the reclamation of landfills Giuseppe Vadalà, but also the economic advantage of ‘One health’ with Marcella Caradonna, president of the Order of Accountants of Milan.