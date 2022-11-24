“We deal with problems related to diving medicine, we exploit the pressure of hyperbaric chambers to treat disorders, not only related to embolisms, speed up wound healing, limit bone degeneration and major infectious processes. Our goal, however, is to stimulate the new generations to approach this niche specialty”. Thus Gerardo Bosco, president of the Italian Society of Underwater and Hyperbaric Medicine (Simsi). Through “universities and the School of Specialization in Anesthesia and Resuscitation and three masters – still the expert – we are moving in the right direction. To achieve our aim, we also collaborate with the Navy, as well as with all specializations, from vascular surgery to orthopedics, passing through otorhinolaryngology”.