“Attracting foreign investments into our country is fundamental, especially at this time when it is important to reactivate economic growth. Foreign-invested companies in the pharmaceutical sector already make an important contribution to socio-economic development today.” This was stated by Daniela Bianco, Head of Healthcare Area The European House Ambrosetti, on the occasion of the conference “InnovaCtion: research, innovation and change for the health of the future” promoted by GSK.