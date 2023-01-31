On the occasion of the event “When lupus attacks the kidney”, held in Rome on Monday 30 January, Stefano Bianchi, president of the Italian Society of Nephrology (SIN) and Nephrology and Dialysis ASL Tuscany North-West intervened explaining what is meant by lupus nephritis , as a complication of lupus, an autoimmune disease that affects many organs and systems, including the kidney. Early diagnosis, Bianchi underlines, is important to allow doctors to intervene in the disease when it is still possible to do so.