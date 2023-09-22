“In Italy the risk of blindness is growing because diseases that threaten sight are linked to ageing. Prevention and early diagnosis are the most effective tools for preserving sight but, often, fragile people who would most need regular visits or rehabilitation services after losing their sight, are also those who have the most difficulty in accessing them. This happens because in the context of visual health, low vision and blindness, the health plan is never distinct from the social plan and the interventions for health cannot be distinguished from those for inclusion. The first barriers to overcome are those that limit inclusion”. Thus Mario Barbuto, national president of the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired (Uici)-ETS, at Expo Aid 2023, the first edition of the national event dedicated to the world of the Third Sector and Italian associations, underway in Rimini.

The Uici – details a note – will be present at stand 31, while at stands 51 and 52 there will be areas dedicated to Braille laboratories, organized by the Federation of institutions for the blind, and guide dog training demonstrations organized by the School regional and pole for autonomy ‘Helen Keller’. The mobile unit of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (Iapb) Italia Onlus is also present at the event – at entrance A – and will offer free ophthalmological checks to identify conditions that may be harmful to sight and require further checks diagnostics. A space is also dedicated to ‘Smart lenses’, the ‘intelligent cane for the blind and partially sighted’ project.

In his speech at this morning’s plenary session, on the theme of ‘independent life and inclusion in society’, Barbuto recalled that “the total or partial loss of sight is a great personal pain and a very high social cost both for the necessary assistance than for the loss of work and wealth it entails. In fact, when a person loses his sight, he also loses an important part of his autonomy and freedom. The person who cannot see – he adds – can regain his freedom and create wealth and value for society just like anyone else, as long as the conditions are created to allow him to access services, rehabilitation and everyday activities. ; an objective of public health, social justice and civilization”. The event, which is attended by both the Presidency of the Republic and that of the Council, is intended to be an opportunity to talk about the full implementation of the United Nations (UN) Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities, participation in social life, political and civil life of each person with the valorization of their talents and skills. All information on the event at the link: expoaid.it/evento/