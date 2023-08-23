(Adnkronos) – In this issue: Italians promote public health with just over 6 and private health with 7, the Lo Studio survey, ultra-processed foods double the risk of death from heart attacks in type 2 diabetics Not much sport at school ? Pediatricians, ‘that’s why it’s good to change course’ Accessible and affordable prenatal diagnostics with Nipt “made in Sweden”
#Salus #August
Tumors, Tinterri (Humanitas)”+20% breast cancer in the next 20 years, especially among young people”
"In the next 20 years, breast cancer will increase by 20%, especially in young people, who today least expect it...
Leave a Reply