(Adnkronos) – In this issue: Astrazeneca launches event in support of Life Sciences in Italy PrEP Hiv, green light to reimbursement, a fundamental step for the fight against the virus In Africa without treatment 90% children with heart disease, the “Rebel Hearts” project by ” A Voice for Padre Pio” Rheumatoid arthritis, 300,000 cases in Italy and an average expenditure of 2 billion a year Abortion, Opa presents the Report on the costs and health effects of law 194
#Salus #June
Salute, Consulcesi: “In France smog victims compensated, now it’s Italy’s turn”
“With as many as 60,000 premature deaths attributable to pollution each year, theItaly is the next country to be inundated...
