(Adnkronos) – In this issue: Consulcesi Group presents “Free to breathe” and launches collective action ‘Clean air’ Simg study presented on the correlation between cardiovascular risk and shingles For World Multiple Sclerosis Day, an exhibition and a prize to raise awareness of the disease From Gsk new frontiers of treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis All objectives of the 20th International Congress Soi Biopharmaceutical Italian Abiogen Pharma acquires the Swiss Effrex Project San Bartolomeo is underway: promoting access to treatment for the frail Flood in Emilia Romagna, 12 days after the evacuation, the Maria Cecilia Hospital resumes operations Msd invests 200 million over ten years for the production of oncological drugs

#Salus #June