(Adnkronos) – Even the deaf listen to Sanremo: MED-EL technologies for an ‘accessible’ festival; Inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn’s disease, at the San Raffaele meeting to help patients; In Rome, the only magnetic resonance in Italy and tomography that reads the heart in a beat; Neoplastic anorexia, here’s how the patient loses weight and how to avoid it
#Salus #n.8 #February
“Vaping” increases the risk of tooth decay, tooth loss and sometimes even pre-cancerous lesions
Of Cesare Peccarisi New study on the consequences of smoking e-cigarettes: gum disease, bleeding, chronic inflammation, perialveolar bone excavation, oral...
