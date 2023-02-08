(Adnkronos) – The cold leaves the lungs “uncovered”: handbook to protect them in winter in 5 steps; MSD Italia presents Ipsos survey with ‘Let’s invest for life’, at the Ara Pacis Museum; “Today presbyopia can be beaten with laser or crystalline surgery”; “When lupus attacks the kidney”: “Belìmumab effective and safe against lupus nephritis”; Rare diseases, presented the 6th annual Ossfor 2022 report on access to medicines and treatments; Senile maculopathy, with better management of 24,000 euros of savings per capita

#Salus #n.6 #February