Vaccinations: a portal to understand which ones to do. Multiple sclerosis, Cladibrina assumed at onset of the disease can stop its progression in 90% of cases. A library for the oncology clinic. Molecular Tumor Board: the new challenge in precision oncology. Against allergies, capturing house dust is not enough, it must be kept. Alk positive lung cancer, available in Italy lorlàtinib. Parisi of the Italian Sports Medical Federation, Yes to carbohydrates 3 hours before training and competitions

#Salus #December