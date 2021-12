Rare diseases, the winners of the VIII edition of the OMaR Award have been awarded. “DARE”, a video game to raise awareness among the very young about diversity and incurable diseases. In the future, surgeons-bioengineers, robots and virtual reality in the operating room. Back “afiancodelcoraggio”, the Award that gives voice to the stories of men with cancer. Imi investigation, safe and rapid pre- and post-pandemic management of patients with melanoma

#Salus #December