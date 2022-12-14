(Adnkronos) – News on Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, neuromuscular diseases and migraine from the Sin Congress; “The future of allergology in Italy is at risk”; Herpes zoster, pneumococcus, flu and Covid. The plan of the Campania Region for the vaccination campaign; Salutequità, ‘2.3 billion needed in 2026 only for territorial health personnel’; Healthcare Innovation Forum, the first edition in Rome is underway; With My Voice, the voice becomes a gift of hope for ALS patients

#Salus #n.50 #December