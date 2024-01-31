(Adnkronos) – In this issue: Aisla receives 51 thousand euros from Galbusera, a 'hug' that supports research Red meat consumption, the reflection of the National Academy of Agriculture Msd CrowdCaring, which has been attentive to people's health and quality of life for 5 years And again Vigevano del San Raffaele, for an epileptic seizure to leave any damage it must last at least half an hour, very rare cases Diabetic retinopathy, only 11% of people at risk undergo an annual eye exam Following the news chosen for you by the editorial staff

#Salus #January