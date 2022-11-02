(Adnkronos) – My Voice, the app for those who have undergone a laryngectomy; Piovella della Soi, ‘free access to care to maintain sight’; Fiss investigation, we resort to cosmetic surgery of the private parts to feel better with oneself and with the other; Merit study confirms the effectiveness of the less invasive anti-obesity procedure; Two-day Cedh on homeopathy kicks off in Rome, focus on the impact of Covid on children; Maugeri: 2021 Impact Report that looks to the future; Second episode of the special of Sin, the Italian Society of Neurology, “Protect your brain, entrust yourself to the neurologist” entitled “Parkinson’s disease today is a little less scary”
#Salus #n.44 #November
Covid China, the world’s first inhalable vaccine is being administered
After Shanghai, other cities in China have also given the green light to immunization against Covid with the first recombinant...
