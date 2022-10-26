(Adnkronos) – In this issue: In the capital you can paddle against breast cancer with the CardioBreast – Dragon Boat Festival; Colorectal Cancer, Lifeline Invites Screening; Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, a new therapy available in Italy; The rector Brunese, ‘The challenge of the University of Molise is to attract young people from the neighboring territories’; XXII Siommms National Congress in Bari: focus on osteoporosis and vitamin D; Diabetes, the Prix Galien to Abbott’s FreeStyle 3 glucose measurement system; ITP APP is born, the digital diary for people with primary immune thrombocytopenia. To follow the news chosen for you by the editorial staff

#Salus #n.43 #October