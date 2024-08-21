In this issue: Dermatologist Paro Vidolin, ‘social media useful for medical and scientific information for young and old’ Bradykinesia, rigidity and tremor have different neural dynamics, research opens up new treatments Parkinson’s Altroconsumo, vegan and vegetarian diets more sustainable than Mediterranean Piovella della Soi, ‘correcting myopia as a teenager to avoid problems as an adult’ Following the Salus Tv Special entitled: Health is further away than ever. The Results of the 2nd Report of the Health, Well-being and Resilience Observatory