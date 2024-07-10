In this issue: At the 20/30 Laboratory, the applications, potential and risks of Artificial Intelligence are the protagonists Respiratory syncytial virus infections, in Bari the conference that focuses on prevention in newborns Fitness on-the-go, workouts to pack in your suitcase Diabetes, Lazio Region dictates new guidelines for glycemic monitoring At the Irccs San Raffaele in Rome a new gym with bionic and biorobotic technologies, the only one of its kind in Italy Following the Salus TV Special entitled: The Crohnviviamo campaign is underway, to shed light on the needs of those with Crohn’s disease