In this issue: Diana Bracco receives the gold medal from Sirm for her commitment to radiology Assobìotec Assembly: innovation requires research in biotechnology and public-private partnerships Dermatologist Paro Vidolìn: “For proper sun protection, it is important to use lots of cream. In the laboratory 2 mg/cm2” With DeepHealth a new frontier for radiology and health IT thanks to AI Aifa OK to the reimbursement of fineròne for chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes Elacestrant new therapy to help patients with breast cancer Sirm Congress: thanks to AI innovative and cutting-edge medical radiology Davanzo of Còmasin, with tele-support for breastfeeding + 25% the rate at 3 months after giving birth, and the effect lasts up to 6 months The Car T ide-cel and liso-cel are now reimbursed respectively for multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Anmvi, the One Health cultural project of veterinarians in schools turns 10. Over 6,000 hours of lessons delivered to 33,000 Followed by the Salus Tv Special entitled: World Scleroderma Day, five actions to improve the quality of life of patients