(Adnkronos) – In this issue: The dermatologist Paro Vidolìn on vitiligo and sun exposure: “yes but with a specific cream for the pathology” At Palazzo Lombardia meeting on health and prevention of deep vein thrombosis in the world of transport The psychoanalyst Adelia Lucattini, in kids gambling mirrors depression and bipolar disorder And again the results of the PMLAb project presented to promote the protection of patients from Covid19 with pre-exposure prophylaxis “Conscious prevention in adulthood”: the results of the research by Cittadinanzattiva Lazio With antiretroviral therapies for HIV, replication of the Ail virus was quickly suppressed, 55 years of support for research for patients with haematological tumors Siàarti, over 500 anesthetists and resuscitators at the Pain Cultural Area congress in Palermo

#Salus #June