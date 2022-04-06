(Adnkronos) – In memory of Alessio Koeman Allegri, the Association dedicated to him donates 4 defibrillators. Screening uncover hearing loss from birth, for severe forms benefits from cochlear implants. Takeda Italia, investments of over 270 million euros in 5 years in the Rieti and Pisa plants. The psychiatrist: “Escape from war, a tragedy for the little ones”. The future of the national health system according to the Italians. The new Censis report presented in Rome

#Salus #April