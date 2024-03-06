In this issue: The urologist, the doctor for men and women Ire of Rome, the only regional center for Ngs genetic testing of rare tumors of the digestive tract such as cholangiocarcinoma Herpes zoster, international survey highlights poor knowledge of the disease Advantages from modulation of the microbiota for the treatment of tumors with immunotherapy. Followed by the Salus TV Special entitled: Celebrating 40 years of the Bietti Foundation, the only Irccs in Italy dedicated to ophthalmology