The Medical Union (Cesm) and the Ministry of Health began a round of talks yesterday to begin to put into practice the measures included in the pact that put an end to the announcement of mobilizations in Primary Care. One of the priority actions is the implementation of the afternoon modules to reduce delays. The model is similar to the peonadas that already exist in hospitals and Cesm intends that they can begin to be carried out in January. But, first, the conditions under which they will be authorized must be specified. These modules will be up to four hours and with schedules of a maximum of 22 patients.

The president of the Medical Union, María José Campillo, and the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, also addressed the new powers “of the medical directors of health centers” during yesterday’s meeting. These coordinators come to be equated to the heads of hospital services. The changes must also be reflected in a new regulation of the Primary Care teams.

“Demand Management”



Likewise, how to approach “demand management” is negotiated to prevent unforeseen (urgent) appointments from overflowing the doctors’ agendas. The commitment of the regional government is not to exceed 35 daily appointments in Family Medicine and to reduce the quotas to 1,250 patients per family doctor and 900 per pediatrician.

The agreement also contemplates the creation of 123 places for doctors in Primary in 2023, of which 111 will be in Family Medicine and 12 in Paediatrics. The president of Cesm, María José Campillo, is confident that all these positions will be created and incorporated into the structure during the first half of the year. Cesm insists that the current lack of doctors is “unsustainable”.