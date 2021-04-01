The first signs of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic are beginning to manifest more clearly in the Region of Murcia in certain age groups. As reported yesterday by the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, new infections among the population between 20 and 29 years old soared 90% in the last week, and 30% among people between 30 and 39 years old. In the last seven days, Health technicians have detected a total of 172 new positives in these age groups. According to the data provided by the Epidemiology Service, this represents more than 35% of the cases reported in the last week in the entire Region of Murcia. The counselor also highlighted that 252 of the British strain have already been detected in the Community.

Pedreño wanted to highlight some of these data in the round after the Governing Council, in which he conveyed the “concern” of his department and the regional Executive about the rebound in the pandemic, which arrives precisely before the holidays: “The cases assets are increasing throughout Spain and also in the Region of Murcia, “he warned. Due to this change in trend, the Minister of Health yesterday sent a letter to the Government delegate to request a reinforcement of the controls during the next holidays, with the aim of “avoiding at all costs any type of agglomeration and illegal concentrations of people who represent an attack on the health and safety of all Murcians ”and ensure compliance with prevention measures. To do this, Pedreño asked José Vélez to “enable the necessary reinforcements of personnel and staff in the Security Forces and Bodies that depend on his Delegation, especially in the municipalities with the largest population.” According to Pedreño, it is “unfair to appeal to the responsibility of citizens without also asking for the involvement of the institutions.”

In the letter sent to the Government delegate, the counselor recalls that the health authorities “recommend avoiding at all costs any type of agglomeration that could increase the risk of transmission of Covid-19, betting on caution and prudence in making the regulations more flexible. measures at this time to avoid giving erroneous messages of relaxation to the population. And he continues his letter assuring that the Ministry of Health, in the different Interterritorial Councils that have been held, “has repeatedly requested from the Ministry of Health a special device in coordination with the Security Forces and Corps in each territory that would make it possible to ensure and guarantee compliance with the agreed measures ”.

The fear expressed yesterday by Pedreño at a press conference, and which is also reflected in the letter to the delegate, is that the days of Holy Week and the Spring Festivities of Murcia encourage crowds of people and intensify social interaction, giving free rein to contagions. For this reason, Pedreño asked “to avoid social contact between people who do not live together” and once again insisted on the usual message of “responsibility” and “solidarity”.

However, he assured that the Covid Committee of the Region will be “monitoring daily” in the coming days, “also on holidays”, the evolution of the pandemic to adopt the appropriate measures if necessary. The perimeter closure of the capital for the Bando de la Huerta festival (next Tuesday) is also on the table of the health authorities as one of the possible additional restrictions to adopt given the increase in incidence, which currently stands at 64 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

According to Pedreño, the regional government and the Ministry of Health are “aware of the fatigue of the population” after more than a year of pandemic, “but relaxation only leads us to more infections and to take steps backwards that we neither want nor can afford.” And Pedreño did not refer only to “approving more restrictive measures if the situation worsens”, but to the cost that this would entail for “hospital pressure and the number of deaths” due to Covid-19. Something that, as he recalled, “we cannot afford as a society.”