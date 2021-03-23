A new regional order includes more restrictive measures for the sector in promoting its products and services Promotional image of a dental service. / Fotolia RUBÉN GARCÍA BASTIDA Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 02:29



The Region of Murcia has tightened the requirements that health advertising must meet with the intention of increasing the protection of consumers and professionals through a new regulatory framework that updates the previous regulations, which dates from 2003. The new Health Order, which has already been published by the Official Gazette of the Regi