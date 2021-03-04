The IMAS opens an inspection for some events that it considers “serious” and that the families reported two weeks ago A worker from Aspaj americano, at the door of the residence that the association has in Jumilla, in a recent image. / THE TRUTH DANIEL VIDAL Thursday, March 4, 2021, 02:38



Four members of the board of directors of the Association of Jumillan Parents of Handicapped Children (Aspajustin) irregularly received the complete guideline against Covid-19 between January 27 and February 16. They did so after having been included in the lists that each of the centers for the elderly and people with disabilities must