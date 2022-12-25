The saltpeter warehouse of the Stirol chemical plant was damaged as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) of Horlivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced on December 25 in his Telegram channel by the mayor of the city Ivan Prikhodko.

“According to updated data, as a result of the shelling of the State Unitary Enterprise Stirol by Ukrainian neo-Nazis, an enemy shell exploded near the saltpeter warehouse, damaging the building,” he wrote.

According to Prikhodko, the glazing and fencing of the carbamide shop were destroyed.

There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

In mid-December, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Stirol chemical plant between the buildings of the enterprise.

Earlier, on December 7, a warehouse with sulfur caught fire on the territory of the plant after the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A day earlier, during the shelling of Stirol by Ukrainian troops, the equipment of the ammonia shop was damaged.

Stirol is a key chemical industry enterprise in the Donbass. For a long time, the plant was one of the largest producers of mineral fertilizers in Europe and supplied the market with up to 3% of world exports of ammonia and other chemicals.

The special military operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues.

