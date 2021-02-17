February 2003. In Belgium, a man (in a van) kidnaps a little girl. Which succeeds, miraculously, in fleeing and then formally identifying his attacker: Michel Fourniret (Philippe Torreton). At the same time, in the region of Reims, in France, the skeleton of a small victim is found in a chapel. Two investigators, a Belgian, Yann (François-Xavier Demaison), and a French, Margaux (Mélanie Bernier), unite their efforts to find evidence against the one they suspect, very quickly, of being a predator and a murderer in series.

Investigators who do not let go

In the equation, what they hadn’t foreseen was the role of the assailant’s wife, Monique Fourniret (Isabelle Gélinas). The fiction, in two 50-minute episodes, is previewed on Salto, the platform initiated by TF1, France Télévisions and M6. It is signed by Yves Rénier, ex-commissioner Moulin, who for a few years has passed brilliantly to directing, drawing inspiration from news items, without ever heroizing the assassins ( I just wanted to go home on the judicial error of the Patrick Dils case, Simply cop, on Guy George, Parisian serial killer, Jacqueline Sauvage …). However, and as in all his TV films, what interests Yves Rénier is the work of the investigators. It is based, for this opus, on the excellent work of the writer Harold Cobert, the Chickadee and the ogress, in the head of Monique Fourniret (Plon, 2016). Its heroes are these investigators who do not give up, until the end, to corner this couple united in horror and sordid, while the trial of Marc Dutroux, sexual predator and murderer of children, is in full swing in Belgium . No crime scene, no image that could threaten the integrity of the victims. On the other hand, the Fournirets, masterfully interpreted by the two main actors, are described for what they are: “Two fucking crazy people who cover each other up because each one knows what the other has done”.

Controversial

Fiction has fueled the debate since its shooting was announced last August. A petition launched by the son of the Ogre des Ardennes, Selim Fourniret, who fears that may be so “Heroics” his parents, even collected 15,000 signatures. The father of Estelle Mouzin, a small victim whose Fournirets recently confessed to the crime, said he was disgusted. While in a message to TF1, Marie-Noëlle Bouzet, mother of Elisabeth, another victim, wrote: “You will retort to me that your work will be useful for understanding the unspeakable, or that it relates to artistic creation, or that it relates to freedom of expression. No, for me, it is voyeurism and Audimat research. “

The various facts have, unfortunately or not, always made the heyday of television like cinema or literature. TF1 will also soon broadcast a new series on the assassination of little Gregory in 1984, entitled A French affair. Contemporary stories that recur in the form of fictional or documentary series. Is it voyeurism? Or a form of catharsis on affairs that over time shake the public? In all cases, the persuit, for which no broadcast date on television has yet been given by TF1, is a film of total dignity.