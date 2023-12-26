The new Prime Video movie, 'Saltburn', has aroused the curiosity of many viewers, due to the plot and the outstanding work of the actors. However, the one who has caused the most interest has been Barry Keoghan for his role as Oliver Quick in this film. Likewise, the actor has been seen in different film roles, but this would be the first time we would see him in a black comedy.

Although Barry Keoghan is very popular in Hollywood, very few know his work in cinema. That is why we invite you to read this note: who is the actor Barry and in what other projects has he participated?

Trailer for 'Saltburn'

Who is actor Barry Keoghan?

Barry Keoghan 31 years old, he started in front of the cameras in 2011. The actor worked in films such as 'The Eternals', from Marvel; 'Batman', from DC; 'Dunkirk'; 'The spirits of the island'; among other. This last film led him to be nominated for best supporting actor at the Oscars.

Although Barry has been successful in film and in every leading role in his adult life, his childhood has not been easy, since when he was very young, his mother died from a heroin overdose, so he was raised by his grandparents and uncles.

On the other hand, Barry Keoghan continues to gain recognition for his latest work as Oliver Quick in 'Saltburn', the new Prime Video movie. Without a doubt, Barry has demonstrated his ability to develop different film roles.

Barry Keoghan playing Oliver Quick in 'Saltburn'. / Photo: YouTube screenshot

What is 'Oliver Quick' from the movie 'Saltburn' like?

Oliver Quick is a young student looking to join a group at his Oxford University. However, his path will take a different destiny because he will be captivated by Felix Catton, played by Jacob Elordi, who invites him to meet his extravagant family during the summer. Catton's core will cause Oliver problems in his personal life and he will want to get out of there. Will he make it?

