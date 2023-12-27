With 'hot' scenes that have positioned it as one of the most controversial films of the year, 'Saltburn', an LGBT production, has captivated numerous Internet users, becoming the film of the year for many. This production, starring Jacob Elordi (26) and Barry Keoghan (31), once again puts the British filmmaker in focus Emerald Fennellwinner of the Oscar award for Best Original Screenplay in 2021 for 'Beautiful Revenge'.

If you haven't had a chance to see yet 'Saltburn', here we offer you a guide to understand what it is about and, most importantly, how to watch it online from the comfort of your home. And don't worry, we won't do any spoilers!

What is 'Saltburn', the film starring Elordi and Keoghan, about?

The plot is set in the 2000s and follows Oliver Quick (played by Barry Keoghan), a student at Oxford University who faces challenges to befriend the most popular at the renowned academic institution. Soon, he finds himself drawn into the circle of Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), a charming upper-class young man, who invites him to spend a memorable summer at Saltburn, the luxurious estate of his extravagant family.

However, inside that palace unimaginable events will happen that will make us question who the villain is and what his role is in this story, which culminates in a surprising ending.

How to watch the movie 'Saltburn'?

To enjoy this controversial film, you only need subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. In Peru, the monthly rate is 19.90 soles, which gives you access to all its programming, which includes a wide variety of movies and series. The film directed by Emerald Fennell It lasts 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Felix and Oliver, stars of 'Saltburn'. Photo: Pinknews

What awards has 'Saltburn' won so far?

'Saltburn' has won two awards in the category of:

Best Film at the Critics Choice Awards

Best Photography at the Satellite Awards.

