The film 'Saltburn' premiered on Prime Video on December 22, 2023. This film has become a viral phenomenon on social networks, due to the narrative and work of Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, who have surprised users of the platform. Likewise, much of its success lies in its striking scenes, such as the unforgettable tomb part, and also in the director's approach, Emerald Fennellwhich has intentionally left some mysteries unsolved.

The end of Félix's father is an enigma, something that the film does not clearly explain, but it allows viewers to weave a series of theories about his death. That is why here we tell you what happened to Sir James in 'Saltburn', according to speculation collected by Sensacine.

What is the theory about Sir James' death in the film?

Oliver meets Elspeth in a cafeteria casually and she tells him “I'm surprised he (Sir James) waited so long”, possibly referring to her husband being slow to take his own life after the deaths of their children Felix and Venetia. Another theory is that he died from some illness. In the scene, Oliver listens to what Elspeth tells him as he reads a newspaper reporting Sir James's departure.

It should be noted that Oliver had a whole plan in mind and knew how and where to be when Sir James died. That is why, finally, he approaches Elspeth with the strategy of seducing her and taking advantage of her moment.

How does Oliver become sole owner of Saltburn?

Oliver began his plan by killing the family's children, Felix and Venetia; After that, he realizes that Elspeth had a crush or love interest for him. However, that is when Sir James decides to intervene and offers him money to leave Saltburn. Although it is not confirmed whether he accepted the offer, Oliver leaves the mansion. But he returns when he reunites with Elspeth after the death of her husband, allowing him continue to benefit from his wealth and finally inherit the house.

Did Oliver kill Elspeth?

Elspeth's death is also somewhat complex to understand, but what is seen in the film is that she becomes seriously ill and requires being on a respirator. However, what draws her attention is how she gets sick in so few days or what kind of illness she has to put her in those conditions. What some users share is that Elspeth would have contracted COVID, since in the cafeteria scene the waiters are properly protected, but she is not. However, death was caused by Oliver, who decided to disconnect her from the device that kept her alive.