IOn the Internet, more and more film fans are philosophizing and complaining about unnecessary sex scenes and nudity: the film “Saltburn” by British director Emerald Fennel (“Promising Young Woman”) is causing even more of a stir. Since the film premiered in August 2023 at the Telluride Festival in Colorado and was released on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video, some suggestive scenes have caused outrage – acted or real – on social media and on the film fan platform “Letterboxd”. The film doesn't skimp on nudity and sex.

The black comedy revolves around student Oliver Quick, played by Barry Keoghan (“Eternals”, “The Banshees of Inisherin”), who studies at Oxford University in England, but is offended there because of his humble family background. He befriends the popular Felix Catton, played by Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. After the alleged death of Oliver's father, Felix invites him to his family's luxurious mansion, Saltburn. Oliver quickly develops an obsession with Felix and the decadent life of the British aristocracy. In one of the scenes that made the film go viral, Oliver drinks a mixture of water and semen from the bathtub where Felix was masturbating minutes earlier. The masturbation theme remains: another hotly debated scene involves the freshly covered grave of one of the main characters.

This is what “Jacob Elordi’s bath water” smells like

Oliver’s obsession with “Saltburn” is not unlike Oliver’s with Felix. Fans also want to own a piece of Felix: the scented candle with the title “Jacob Elordi's Bath Water” quickly becomes a bestseller in several online shops. On The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon lets Jacob Elordi sniff one of the candles he inspired.

Starbucks barista Colin Callahan creates several coffee drinks on Tiktok inspired by the film: The White Chocolate Mocha becomes “Felix's Bathwater” and Oliver's defiled grave is represented by a Mocha Frappucino, complete with a cross made from a puffed rice snack.



Starbucks barista Colin Callahan mixes coffee drinks inspired by the viral movie “Saltburn” on Tiktok.

Many years later, accompanied by death and scandals, Oliver comes into possession of the “Saltburn” estate and the fortune of the Catton family. He celebrates his success by singing and dancing naked to the song “Murder On The Dancefloor”. Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2001 hit has since gone viral on the Tiktok platform and also on Instagram and shot to number two in the British charts. The song is currently at number 19 in Germany. In a radio interview with SWR3, Ellis-Bextor is enthusiastic about the renewed love for the song, especially among younger audiences: “This song has always been a communal, happy, hands-in song -the-air moment. But the film reminds me of the hedonism in the song. So many years ago I was a star in a music video who does really nasty things to win a dance competition. That fits, and perhaps there are parallels to Saltburn.”

In addition to the many dance videos on Tiktok, users on X (formerly Twitter) often only react to the film with GIFs or so-called reaction videos. The shock seems to leave many speechless.

Another user recommends watching the film alone. And in the dark, with headphones. Anything else could be embarrassing:

American pop icon Dionne Warwick, who is active on X and Instagram, also planned to watch “Saltburn” and post her opinion on X. But a member of her family probably recommended that she leave it alone. To this day, they still haven't found out whether the film disturbed them as much as it did many of their fans.