You either hate her or you love to hate her. Since it premiered directly on Prime Video on December 21, Saltburn has become the revelation phenomenon of the farewell of the year, the most talked about film and the one that captures the most attention in apparently marginal student who, we don't know how, has been able to enroll at Oxford—spends the summer in Saltburn, the imposing castle where the aristocratic family of Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), the insultingly handsome friend who has adopted him out of charity, resides. in his group of unbearable and privileged university students. Oliver will not only become a parasite in this scenario of ostentation, he will also seek to climb socially through the seduction (physical and mental) of each and every one of the members of that family that treats the poor as jesters of its court.

With two Golden Globe nominations—one for Barry Keoghan as best actor in a drama and another for Rosamund Pike as best supporting actress in a drama—it could be said that, although it is set in 2006, Saltburn It is the most 2023 film of the year. The paradigm of how cultural production is dissociated from its meaning to generate a new one in networks that, in turn, favors a free and fierce marketing campaign, adapted to polarized emotion and conversational semantics in the virtual sphere. It already happened in summer with Barbenheimerwhen the best promotion was having to choose sides by choosing one of the two movies that were released on the same day (Barbie and Oppenheimer). The thing is that with SaltburnPrecisely, everything seems orchestrated from its script for this purpose. To make it work with memes and heated tweets about the movie. Weren't theyThese musical and ethereal plans by Jacob Elordi designed to shock the fancams from TikTok? And those dialogues that seem illogical and shoehorned in, but then fit together like perfect aphorisms to go viral—this is what happened with “I was a lesbian for a while, but in the end it was all too wet; men are dry and adorable” which Lady Espelth (Rosamund Pike) announces, just because? Isn't this a film in which form takes precedence over substance, one that functions more as a chaotic scroll of beautiful vibrations, but with an overdose of cringe (repelús)? What are all those provocative sequences for, if not to be isolated and relentlessly exploited in our feedsmoments that, because of so much reference, make you want to put on the damn movie and see what it's all about that makes people so amused or disgusted?

We already knew that satires about hating the rich posed no threat to power. That the function of series like The White Lotus, Succession, or movies like The menu either Triangle of sadness, was to offer consolation to a public tired of seeing the impunity of the super-rich in real life. But it had to be a member of that small circle of power who deactivated the meaning of all these new fictions. Fennell also studied at Oxford and is the daughter of Theo Fennell, a millionaire British jeweler from Eton, a favorite of Elton John and an intimate of Keith Richards. It is not surprising that in her film the executioners are actually the victims. Eat the rich? That is no longer carried out. Much better to be distracted by highly aesthetic scenes in which the populace sucks the forgotten semen of its majestic bathtubs.