The film 'Saltburn', directed by the British Emerald Fennell (38 years old), fuses elements of social satire, comedy and suspense. Premiering on Friday, December 22 on Amazon Prime Video, it follows the story of Oliver Quicka scholarship student at Oxford University who develops an obsession with his classmate, Felix Catton. This leads him to infiltrate the life of the wealthy Catton family, using a series of deceptions, with the purpose of spending a summer at the Saltburn mansion. As the plot unfolds, tensions, lies and dark secrets between the characters are revealed, triggering surprising and unexpected events.

The English production has a duration of 2 hours and 7 minutes, and its outcome can be difficult to understand. For that reason, here we offer you a detailed explanation of the end of 'Saltburn'along with details that you may have overlooked when watching the film directed by Emerald Fennell.

'Saltburn', ending explained

How did Felix Catton die?

The close relationship between Oliver Quick and Felix Catton is broken when the handsome young millionaire discovers that his guest has been completely misrepresenting his origin: he is not from a poor family, as he had claimed, nor does he face the difficulties he mentioned. After this shocking discovery, Felix tells Oliver that he must leave the mansion once the birthday party that was going to take place is over.

However, before this outcome can take place, tragedy strikes. Saltburn. In the middle of the luxurious celebration, Oliver and Felix get into an intense argument inside the mansion, further aggravating their already deteriorated relationship. The next morning, Felix is ​​found dead, apparently the victim of an overdose.

Who killed Felix Catton?

Oliver insists that the mastermind behind the fateful event was Farleigh, Felix's cousin and family member. For this reason, the Catton family ends up believing their guest and throws Farleigh out of the house.

Meanwhile, Elspeth, Felix's mother, was pleased with the presence of this young man in her mansion and invites him to stay as long as he wishes. But, Venetia Catton, Felix's sister, disagrees and claims that Oliver is slowly disintegrating their family. However, the young woman ends up dying days later after cutting her wrists in her bathtub.

How did they get Oliver kicked out of Saltburn Manor?

James Catton, the patriarch of Saltburn manor, views Oliver's presence in his domain with suspicion. Since his arrival, members of his family have been passing away little by little. For this reason he asks Oliver to leave the house, but he refuses, citing concern for the health of Elspeth, who was ill. Despite this, James offers Oliver a considerable sum of money in exchange for him leaving his mansion. Without hesitation, Oliver accepts and leaves that same day.

How did Oliver return to the 'Saltburn' mansion?

Years after leaving the 'Saltburn' mansion, Oliver Quick receives the news of the death of James Catton. Later in the scenes, we see Elspeth and the young protagonist sharing a cup of coffee together. Being widowed, Elspeth invites Oliver to return to the mansion, and he, without hesitation, accepts her invitation. However, after spending a few months together, Elspeth falls ill.

Is Oliver the real villain in the movie 'Saltburn'?

Oliver Quick turns out to be the mastermind behind all these misfortunes for the Catton family. In the hospital, while Elspeth is in a coma, she decides to end her life by removing the life support that was keeping her alive. At this moment, the macabre plan that Oliver had devised long before being invited by Felix to the mansion is revealed. His goal was to seize Saltburn mansion and his entire fortune.

What was Oliver's plan?

In the final part of the film, the master plan that Oliver devised to carry out his objective is revealed. We find out that he sabotaged the tires on Felix's bicycle so that the two would meet at Oxford University; he was truly responsible for Felix's death by poisoning his drink after discovering his lies about his origin; he caused Venetia's suicide by leaving razor blades in the bathtub, knowing of her suicidal tendencies; He planned a meeting at the café with Elspeth, where he convinced her to hand over all of her money and the Saltburn property to him.

What does the ending of the movie 'Saltburn' mean?

After Oliver Quick's Machiavellian plan is revealed, in the final part of the film we see the protagonist become the sole owner of the mansion. He dances naked to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 'Murder on the Dancefloor', celebrating his success in having vilely manipulated and deceived the Catton family, all with the sole aim of seizing his fortune and property. .

“I hated all of you. And they made it so easy. Pampered dogs, sleeping on their bellies. No natural predators. Well… almost none”, he ended up saying very happy because his plan was a real success.

