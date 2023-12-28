'Saltburn', the controversial film directed by Emerald Fennell, became one of the most viewed films in the world on the Prime Video platform. This film caught the attention of the audience due to its theme full of lust and eroticism, something that scandalized several, causing the British filmmaker to speak out on the matter and defend her production, which stars Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordiwho in the story maintain a romantic relationship.

Precisely, Keoghan came forward to clarify some rumors that arose regarding the last scene of the footage, and announced that it was not necessary to use a prosthesis to carry out the recording and that “he felt totally fine.”

What did Barry Keoghan say about the last scene of 'Saltburn'?

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emerald Fennellwho won the Oscar in 2021 for best screenplay for 'Beautiful Revenge', indicated that Barry Keoghan He did not hesitate when asked to perform the scene completely naked, while dancing to 'Murder in the dance floor', by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Keoghan, in fact, said he was completely confident when he performed the scene: “It felt totally right. It's my property. This is my place. It's a total confidence in saying 'I can do whatever I want in this mansion.' I can get completely naked and dance because this is mine'. Yes… It was fun,” said the Irish actor, who confirmed the appearance of his virile member in the film, thus ruling out the use of prostheses.

On the other hand, the British filmmaker gave more details regarding the filming of said scene and indicated that it had 11 takes: “After take one, I was ready to continue. I was like 'let's do it again, let's do it again.' You forget, because it creates such a comfortable environment that it gives you license to continue and say 'okay, this is the story now,'” he said.

Why was the scene with Barry Keoghan naked filmed?

Fennell pointed out in an interview with the aforementioned media that Keoghan's nude scene was not part of the initial script, since he only had to take a walk and then sit down to eat some scrambled eggs for breakfast; However, he felt that this idea lacked power.

“A walk didn't have that post-coital triumph. If we have all done our jobs well, you are on the protagonist's side. You don't care what he does, it may completely disgust you, but at the same time you are on his side. It’s like dancing with the devil,” she revealed.

What is 'Saltburn' about?

The film shows us Oliver, a young low-income student who lets himself be carried away into the world of luxury and comfort of Felix, who invites him to Saltburn, the residence of his eccentric family, in order to spend an unforgettable summer full of fun.

