In the province of Salta, the Preventive and Mandatory Social Distancing “DISPO” governs until this Sunday, January 31. This means that the following activities are prohibited (according to article 8 of DNU N ° 1,033 / 2020):

The cultural, social, recreational, religious or family events and activities in general of more than 20 people in closed spaces. The same limitation will apply to outdoor spaces, in the case of private spaces with public access and people’s homes, except for the cohabiting group.

Holding cultural, social, recreational or religious events in public spaces at the fresh air with concurrence more than 100 people.

Practice of any sport indoors where they participate more than 10 people or that does not allow maintaining a minimum distance of 2 meters between the participants.

In the open air and with distance. Telam

In addition, the Emergency Operating Committee (COE) specified that only economic, industrial, commercial or service activities can be carried out, as long as they have an operating protocol approved by the provincial health authority. And that they should work taking into account general mandatory behavior guidelines:

a) Mandatory use of chinstrap and / or mask.

b) Social distancing of 2 meters between people.

c) Closed places: up to a maximum of 50% of its capacity in the case of economic, industrial, commercial, service and cultural activities, and they must place a sign at the entrance door indicating the maximum number of people who can stay.

Outdoor games, with social distancing and masks. Telam

d) Maintain a correct and periodic environmental hygiene.

and) Personal hygieneProper hand washing, use of alcohol gel, and coughing into the crook of the elbow are individual responsibility.

F) Room ventilation: Doors and windows must be open, in case of having mechanical systems, increase the percentage of outside air, promoting the exchange of ambient air close to 100%.

g) Signage or signage: have posters that promote self-care, personal protection.

It is recalled that the limitation of the movement of people in the territory of the Province, between 2 and 6, except essential personnel.

So far in 2021, until January 27, Salta registered 1,145 cases of coronavirus.

The departments of Rosario de la Frontera, Metán, Anta, Salta capital and Cerrillos, are defined as areas of sustained transmission of cases.

La Caldera, Rivadavia, Rosario de Lerma, San Martín, Orán, San Carlos, Molinos, Cachi, General Güemes and Cafayate, are at risk of medium Covid-19 transmission, passing through a stable area, in terms of notification of cases , only with local transmission and controlled outbreaks.

The rest of the departments are classified as a low transmission zone, with isolated cases.

For its part, the Ministry of Security increased controls and ordered the strengthening of neighborhood and comprehensive patrols in commercial and gastronomic premises.