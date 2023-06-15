Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/15/2023 – 0:07 am

Share



Sinusitis is an inflammation of the sinuses that causes headaches, a runny nose and a feeling of heaviness in the face. Throughout life, there may be several episodes of sinusitis caused by infections caused by the flu virus or allergic crises. Here are some home remedies without contraindications to alleviate the symptoms of sinusitis:

Humidify the air: you can use a humidifier device or simply place a bucket of warm water inside the room. This makes the airways more hydrated and less irritated, relieving discomfort. This tip is especially useful for getting a good night’s sleep, especially in very dry places.

Nasal wash: the use of a few drops of saline solution in each nostril helps to eliminate dirt and the accumulation of secretions, as it fluidifies the phlegm. The ideal is not to breathe in the serum, but to blow your nose right after.

Homemade solution: mix a tablespoon of salt in a glass of filtered water. Use a syringe to squirt the saline solution into your nose, keeping your mouth open. That’s one way to unclog your nose.

Vaporization: in a basin place some chamomile leaves and flowers with hot water. Cover your head with a towel and inhale this steam for 10 minutes. This helps relieve nasal congestion. You can also wet a cloth and, with it wet on your face, help loosen the secretion. Another good method to unblock your nose is to mix five drops of eucalyptus essential oil with a tablespoon of salt and boiling water and inhale the steam.

Food: eating soups or broths is a great option for lunch or dinner when you are sick. In addition to the steam from hot food helping to clear the nose, it reduces nasal irritation and causes a feeling of comfort and well-being. The fact that you opt for lighter foods makes digestion faster.

