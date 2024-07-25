Chosen by the International Olympic Committee, the North American city will host the Games for the 2nd time

O IOC (International Olympic Committee) announced on Wednesday (24.Jul.2024) that Salt Lake City, in the United States, will be the host city of the 2034 Winter Olympics. The event will mark the 2nd time that the North American city will host the Games. The 1st was in the 2002 edition.

The decision, taken during a summit in Paris, was not surprising given that Salt Lake City was the only candidate, after the French Alps were chosen for the 2030 winter games.

The choice was celebrated by figures such as Utah Governor Spencer Cox; Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall; and skier Lindsey Vonn.

In recent years, the IOC has faced a decline in interest from countries in hosting the Winter Games, a situation attributed to climate change and the high costs associated with it. Christophe Dubi, the Olympic Games’ chief executive, mentioned Salt Lake City as an ideal candidate for a possible rotation between different Winter Games venues.