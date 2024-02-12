Winner of the men's soccer gold medals in Rio-2016 and Tokyo-2020, Brazil will be absent in Paris-2024: Paraguay and Argentina won the two places distributed by the South American Pre-Olympic, in a day that crowned the red-and-white team as champion of this Under-23 tournament.

Argentina condemned Brazil early on, with a header goal from striker Luciano Gondou in the 78th minute that decided a 1-0 victory and earned a place in the next Olympic Games.

It has been a very hard blow for the Seleçao, who arrived as favorites led by Endrick, Palmeiras' jewel and future Real Madrid player.

Paraguay would later put an end to the hopes of the host Venezuela, by beating them 2-0 with scores from Diego Gómez, from a penalty, in the 48th minute and Marcelo Pérez in the 75th minute.

In this way, Brazil and Venezuela, who qualified in group A, in which Colombia was included, failed in their attempt to win a ticket to Paris. It is worth remembering that Héctor Cárdenas' team sealed the worst Colombian performance in Conmebol tournaments: it was last, without points and without goals scored.

Paraguay champion of the Pre-Olympic See also New details of the alternative uniform of the Colombian National Team

This was the feat of Paraguay

Teammate of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in the MLS, Gómez was once again the guide of Carlos Jara Saguier's Paraguay, who two decades ago had led the Paraguayan team that won the silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

“I want to thank the teammates who accompanied me, the teacher who gave me confidence (…). This was achieved thanks to the group,” the midfielder celebrated at a press conference, who finished with five goals in this Pre-Olympic to be top scorer equaled with the Argentine Thiago Almada and the Uruguayan Luciano Rodríguez.

“We are facing an excellent litter,” said Jara Saguier. Paraguay led the final home run with seven points, followed by Argentina, which reached five. Brazil closed with three units and Venezuela with one.

“Yes, we can!” chanted the stands of the Brígido Iriarte stadium in Caracas, with the hope of seeing Venezuela in Olympic football for the second time in history, after its participation in Moscow-1980.

Venezuela was left without a place in Paris 2024. See also James Rodríguez, the figure against Uruguay, destroyed by Carlos Antonio Vélez

The game seemed to start in the best possible way for the locals, when Carlos Vivas headed into the net in the 7th minute after goalkeeper Ángel González rebounded a free kick taken by Jovanny Bolívar. The VAR, however, drowned out the celebration due to the forward position of the auctioneer.

Paraguay once again demonstrated the solidity evidenced throughout the tournament. The start of the second half was radically different for Venezuela, with a handball from Renné Rivas in the area and a maximum penalty that Gómez capitalized on.

Paraguay, with an advantage, became an overwhelming counterattack machine. Goalkeeper Samuel Rodríguez avoided a rout. He blocked shots of all colors… What he could not overcome was a communication error with center-back Andrés Ferro, who headed over him to leave the goal at the mercy of Pérez. The attacker only had to push the ball.

With AFP