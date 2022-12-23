After the controversy raised by the presence on the field of Salt Bae during Argentina’s celebrations for the victory of the World Cup in Qatar, Fifa has launched an investigation to understand how it was possible that “unauthorized persons” managed to take the field .

Without naming him, the reference is to the famous Turkish restaurateur Nusret Gökçe, who even managed to have some photos taken holding the trophy.

A video has gone around the web in which he pesters Messi to get a photo with him to show off on his social channels. According to the regulations, access to the playing field is not granted to everyone and the cup can only be taken in hand by the winning players, Fifa people and heads of state.

The entrepreneur is a friend of the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, who in a video recorded during a dinner in his restaurant in Doha defines him as “the number one, a legend”.

Meanwhile, in the United States they are running for cover: the organizers of the US Open Cup, the second US competition after the Major League, which will be staged in September 2023, have communicated that “Salt Bae is banned from the final”.

A preventive measure to prevent the recurrence of embarrassing, as well as illegal situations, such as those seen at the Lusail Stadium. Time had asked for explanations on how such a “break” of protocols was possible, FIFA has never responded to these requests.