Ska Studios and Devoured Studios released the former gameplay trailer of the very interesting Salt and Sacrifice, the exclusive PS5 and PlayStation 4 (and PC) presented at the Summer Game Fest by none other than Shuhei Yoshida.

Salt and Sacrifice is the sequel to Salt and Sanctuary, the interesting 2D soulslike developed by James Silva, the talented game developer of the likes of The Dishwasher: Vampire Smile, Charlie Murder, and I MAED A GAM3 W1TH Z0MBIES 1N IT !! !. For the occasion, Silva collaborated with his old friend Shane Lynch, a developer with great experience on Xbox, who built the infrastructure online by Salt and Sacrifice.

The game will cost $ 19.99 and will be released in Q1 of 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. L’Italian will be among the supported languages.

What do you part of it?