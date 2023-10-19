Salt and Sacrifice returns to show itself with a new one video which announces the release date of the particular action RPG on Steam and Nintendo Switchwhere it will therefore arrive on 7 November 2023.

Ska Studios and Devoured Studios therefore return to show their title with a new video announcing the upcoming arrival on the Nintendo console and on the famous Valve store, where many PC users were probably waiting for it, considering the consolidated habits of many of these.

The trailer shows some elements of Salt and Sacrifice, with its particular characterization.

The story sees us dealing with a kingdom in turmoil, torn apart by the rampage of the Mages, ruthless incarnations of elemental chaos.