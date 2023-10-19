Salt and Sacrifice returns to show itself with a new one video which announces the release date of the particular action RPG on Steam and Nintendo Switchwhere it will therefore arrive on 7 November 2023.
Ska Studios and Devoured Studios therefore return to show their title with a new video announcing the upcoming arrival on the Nintendo console and on the famous Valve store, where many PC users were probably waiting for it, considering the consolidated habits of many of these.
The trailer shows some elements of Salt and Sacrifice, with its particular characterization.
The story sees us dealing with a kingdom in turmoil, torn apart by the rampage of the Mages, ruthless incarnations of elemental chaos.
A dark story
In this certainly not paradisiacal situation, the protagonist emerges among the Marked Inquisitorsto try to put an end to this terrible threat and also discover a terrible secret buried beyond Sanctuary.
Like a sort of chosen one, but above all like a condemned one, we then find ourselves wandering among the strange settings of the game, building and customizing weapons and armor starting with bizarre elements such as creature flesh and bone, as well as learning to manipulate the dark magic of our own enemies.
To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Salt and Sacrifice, which to tell the truth didn’t make a huge impression at the time. Let’s see if the arrival on Nintendo Switch and Steam can give further impetus to the game.
