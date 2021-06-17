Salt And Sacrifice is the sequel to the acclaimed Soulslike Salt and Sanctuary game by Ska Studios is Devoured Studios, announced during the Summer Game Fest.

Like the original, it’s a dark side scrolling action game with hand-drawn imagery and combat inspired by FromSoftware’s Dark Souls series.

Now, a few days after the official announcement, GameSpot has decided to release a gameplay video that shows us some of the features of this sequel, such as the addition of a true online co-op mode.

The game will have more than 20 types of wizards to hunt down, including fire-wielding and poisonous pyromancers. After taking out a wizard, you will be able to craft new equipment with the materials collected from their remains, which will provide new abilities and powers.

Salt And Sacrifice will arrive in 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Source: Gamespot.