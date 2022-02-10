Today, PlayStation revealed new information about seven independent games that we will see in the future. It was here that it was confirmed that Salt and Sacrificea 2D Souls-Like, will arrive on PS4, PS5 and PC, through the Epic Games Store, next May.

With a trailer focused on the cooperative component and PvP, PlayStation confirmed that Salt and Sacrifice It will arrive in our hands on May 10, 2022so you can enjoy this game while celebrating Mother’s Day.

As they could see, Salt and Sacrifice has been in charge of improving basically all the aspects that were presented to us in Salt and Sanctuary. With this, the online component, be it cooperative or PvP, will have a greater focusreinforcing its connection to the foundations laid by Dark Souls.

Salt and Sacrifice It will arrive on PS4, PS5 and PC on May 10. Alongside this, a new look at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Via: PlayStation