The game had already announced its premiere for early 2022, but the day it will arrive on PC remains to be known.

Salt and Sanctuary was one of those titles that fans of the action rpg inside a world of dark fantasy Dark Souls style. That is why the announcement of its sequel, Salt and Sacrifice, was highly celebrated by the entire community that it had created. Ska Studios with the first delivery. Now, and after being seen with a gameplay in which he showed the novelties of his gameplay, he finally confirms a release date for PS4 and PS5 through a new trailer.

Salt and Sacrifice is coming to PS4 and PS5 on May 10As PlayStation has shared with a string of indie games that will land on its platforms, it is revealed that Salt and Sacrifice will be available from May 10. In this way, the Japanese company is preparing to face the first half of 2022 in which adventures of its own harvest and independent deliveries that have fallen in love with the public stand out.

As we’ve seen before, the new Salt and Sacrifice trailer showcases glorious, near-suicidal battles with monsters straight out of your worst nightmares. Likewise, delivery mechanics are also taught, such as joining different factions and the invasion of other playersjust as we’ve seen in other Souls-based experiences.

Salt and Sacrifice was originally planned for PS4, PS5 and PC, although this latest version is still has not shown signs of life As for its release date. At the time, the PC edition also set a release window for early 2022so we are waiting to know more information about this Epic Games exclusive