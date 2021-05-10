The sauce again in mourning. Hector ‘Tempo’ Alomar, known for his interpretation of the song “How I make you understand”, died last Sunday, May 9, at the age of 70.

The news was confirmed by his relatives through the singer’s social networks. “Cuuulltuuraa. Today you are with God in a better place, where everything is perfect. Blessing and blessings. See you later, uncle ‘Tempo’, ”wrote one of them.

Two weeks earlier, it was learned that the salsa singer had been admitted to a hospital in Puerto Rico after presenting strong stomach aches. So far it is not known what the exact causes of his death were.

Who was Héctor ‘Tempo’ Alomar?

The veteran musician was recognized worldwide for his long artistic career and tour of orchestras such as El Conjunto Libre, Batacumbele and Apollo Sound where he created unforgettable themes of the genre.

He also served as a percussionist and salsa composer. This led him to belong to other groups such as Los Batirrítmicos, Chacón, Broadway, Manny Oquendo, La Conspiración, El Conjunto Libre and Charanga América.

One of the most representative themes of the artist is the theme “How do I make you understand”, Which was also played by Gilberto Santa Rosa. The melody brought his group with Roberto Roena to international fame.

“How do I make you understand that I don’t miss anyone else, that I need nothing more than your presence, that nothing hurts me like your absence does,” says the lyrics of the song from the album My Music, released in 1996.

