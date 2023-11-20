Become, in the nineties, a youth icon and one of the most acclaimed musical groups in Venezuela and Latin America, its singers come to our country to celebrate their three decades of experience. Salserín, made up of René Velazco, José Félix, Toñito León (the remembered salsero baby) and Leonardo Patiño will set foot in Lima as part of their tour called El Reencuentro. They will do it on December 1 at the Multiespacio Costa 21 on the Costa Verde.

-Did you imagine reaching three decades?

-Not really, but just thinking that people made our music a very nice memory in their lives is something in itself to celebrate. People have made our music the soundtrack of their lives, they have identified with our songs and that for us is incredible, that our songs have lasted over time and that they have passed from generation to generation. Hopefully it will be thirty more years and we will continue bringing you music and memories.

-The evolution of music over time has led to a new way of consuming it. Does that add or subtract?

-It has both sides, before there were record labels and the sale of records was a way of income. Today there is a revolution in music and the way it is consumed. But I think it has also been gained with live concerts, that will never stop being important and it is an entry for any artist. Furthermore, being on stage and with your fans is always a win. But music definitely changed a lot with the arrival of the digital age. Before, a hit It could last a year in circulation, now, practically a month and you can already say that it is enough because music moves very quickly, there is a lot of demand and a song that is a month long can already be considered old.

-To do?

-To do this, day by day you have to think about strategies and song releases to reach the public and do something very good for them to enjoy.

-And based on these strategies to keep your audience captive or win other audiences, do you dare to explore other genres?

-I feel that fusions have always been open, even more so now with this musical revolution from a few years ago. Obviously, it will be trying to maintain our essence, perhaps not such a drastic musical turn so to speak, but fusions are always welcome. In fact, there is a little surprise coming that is in pre-production, new songs are coming. A totally recharged project and also a very important collaboration that you will be able to hear next year. But yes, collaborations and mergers will always be welcome.

-And in the midst of a strong presence of urban music, why do you think that your songs, which mostly talk about innocent teenage loves, have endured over time?

-We don’t know if it’s the letters or why. Salserin It is already an icon, but if our songs are present it is because of the great affection that the public has for us.

