Elegant and sustainable micro-mobility. This is how the offer of Micro presents itself, a Swiss company that was among the pioneers of electrification on wheels and that showed off its most interesting innovations at the Paris Motor Show 2022. In fact, at the French event, the brand founded by Wim Ouboter has brought several variations of his offer, starting with two world premieres, Microlino Litea fun and distinctive variant of Microlino that caters to younger customers, and the exclusive Microlino Spiaggina conceptwhich evokes the Sweet life Italian full of glamor and lightheartedness.

At the Mondial de l’Auto then visitors can also admire Microlino 2.0refined L7e light electric vehicle, both admire the fascinating Microletta, a modern three-wheeled scooter with an unmistakable style. Lite is a variant of Microlino that caters to younger customers and boasts a range similar to that of Microlino but the maximum speed is limited to 45 km / h, thus falling into the L6e category. In this way, Microlino Lite can also be driven by those who do not have a driving license, positioning itself as the ideal vehicle for urban routes. Microlino Lite also differs in some details from its “big” brother: it has a glossy black insert instead of the front and rear LED light; a black front bumper that accentuates the feeling of robustness; and a new and unprecedented combination of colors, for an even younger and more modern look.

Microlino Spiaggina Concept, inspired by the legendary series of iconic small vehicles produced in the Sixties, such as the Citroen Mehari or the Fiat Jolly, on a 500 or 600 base. Microlino Spiaggina is characterized by refined design elements typically Italian and with refined solutions that reinterpret those unrepeatable years in a modern key. The blue and white striped canvas roof, perfectly matched to the blue and white interior with exclusive details, such as the wave-shaped seams on the seats, recall marine elements. Inspired by the world of the most exclusive boating, the cockpit and trunk floor are covered in wood and all materials are waterproof, allowing customers to travel to the most renowned seaside resorts without worries. Microlino Spiaggina is completely open on the sides and on the rear to give customers a driving experience open air and enjoy the summer breeze. The production of the Spiaggina Concept in a limited series is scheduled for next summer.

It is also exhibited at the Micro stand Microletta, a three-wheeled scooter presented for the first time in 2020. Microletta embodies the typical Microlino design, which combines modern elements and retro charm, and is equipped to offer maximum safety. In fact, the two front wheels guarantee better grip when cornering and a greater braking effect, offering greater stability compared to motorcycles and two-wheeled mopeds. When stopping at traffic lights, the steering mechanism can be locked so that the scooter stands up on its own without having to put one foot on the ground to maintain balance. The removable battery, with a range of over 100 km, can be easily recharged in the living room. As the vehicle is classified as a tricycle in Europe, it does not require a motorcycle driving license despite the maximum speed of 80 km / h; a car driving license is sufficient.